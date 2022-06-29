WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Transit System (WTS) will be hosting a transportation job fair on Thursday.

This event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 301 S. 8th Street, Suite #100 – in the Administration Building.

The Job Fair will give attendees unique opportunities to meet with hiring managers on site and enjoy refreshments while discussing available job opportunities. The WTS team will also be conducting on-the-spot interviews and hiring.

For more information, you can call (254) 750- 750-1900 or email micheleg@wacotx.gov.