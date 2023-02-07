WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Veterans Affairs’ Regional Benefits Office is hosting a job fair on Thursday, February 9.

The PACT Act In-person Hiring Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 701 Clay Avenue in Waco. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Walk-up applicants are welcome, but applications must have already been submitted online for one of these positions – Rating Veterans Service Representative, Veterans Service Representative, or Legal Administrative Specialist. Job seekers of all levels of experience are encouraged to apply online for priority consideration.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a new law which expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances during their military service. This law helps VA provide generations of Veterans and their survivors with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

The PACT Act brings these changes:

– Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras

– Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

– Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation

– Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

– Helps VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

The VA says that Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents – including disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage and home loans guaranties.

To learn more about the PACT Act, you can call MyVA411 (800-698-2411).