WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Doris Miller VA will be hosting a PACT Act event at their Waco Campus this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Building 8, and will inform Central Texas Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned. Local VA staff will be present to help Veterans to apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA health care.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says the PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. This Week of Action event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits.