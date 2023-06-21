WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco is going door to door to search for lead water pipes. The survey is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s new regulation governing the potential of lead in people’s drinking water.

The city is checking both city and residential water lines to ensure pipes are up to the standard.

“So the majority of people have had their thing, their lines checked, but haven’t actually heard from us directly. So, if you will, you’ll get a like a you know, a face-to-face conversation. You can ask all those questions, you know, get things really sorted out. And then also we will leave some information with you so that you can take those next steps,” says City of Waco Public Information & Communication Specialist Jessica Emmett Sellers.

So far there have only been 6 lead pipes throughout the city with the survey 25% complete. However, if a homeowner does have lead pipes, but can’t afford to replace them, the city has assistance programs available through the housing department that are income or location based.

Once the survey is complete the City of Waco will provide an online search tool for the public to locate which homes have lead piping for future purchases.