WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinic celebrated its grand reopening on Friday.

The event took place in the parking lot of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, and kicked off the return of in-person services. The clinic operated virtually for the past few years after COVID-19 closed down its operations.

The family-friendly celebration featured food trucks, face painting games, balloon art and many other activities. Members of the Waco community in attendance had the opportunity to learn more about the organization and register for its services.

“During the COVID pandemic, we have been offering services, via phone or virtually, and this is the way to reconnect with our community and give them that personal touch that we’ve been lacking for the last couple of years,” says Director of WIC Services Dawn Ballosinth.

The WIC Clinic is a federally-mandated program servicing women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, have had a baby in the past six months, parents, stepparents, guardians and foster parents of infants and children under five.