WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 33-year-old Waco woman has been arrested, and is charged with Injury to a Child Causing Death.

Waco Police say Margaret Cosby was arrested on Wednesday. Detectives originally received a CPS Referral in late September 2023 regarding an injury to a child investigation.

An investigation began, and detectives learned that a three-month-old boy, identified as Amir Crosby, was taken to the hospital for multiple health-related issues and physical injuries. Crosby unfortunately passed away shortly after receiving medical attention.

Waco Police Special Crimes Detectives are still awaiting autopsy results on the official cause of death. This is an ongoing investigation.