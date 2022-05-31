Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 23-year-old Waco woman has been arrested only a short time after a shooting sent another woman to the hospital on Monday night.

Tanaiya Janae Norwood was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were already in the area of the 1100 block of Adams Street at 10:10 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from about a block away. They arrived in the 1200 block of Adams Street moments later and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was initially taken to a Waco hospital, then later transferred to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Her condition was not available as of Tuesday morning.

Officers were able to quickly arrest Norwood, but the weapon was not immediately recovered.

This investigation is ongoing.