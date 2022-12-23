Waco (FOX 44) — Christmas came early for one woman in Waco Friday.

Cen-Tex Roof Systems and iHeart Media teamed up to award one Central Texan $5,000 in Visa gift cards to make that person’s Christmas a little brighter.

The recipient of the award had to register between November 14th and December 16th with their favorite iHeart station to win.

On Friday, inside Pivovar in Waco, Abigail Quintero was announced the winner.

Quintero says she was in shock and elated when she found out she was the winner of the contest, “I’m ready to go shopping and get myself out of some debt, that’s for sure. So I’m going to use it wisely, most definitely. And probably the best present I could receive for Christmas right now.”

Area President for iHeart, Spencer Bynes, and Cen-Tex Roof Systems President and Owner Tony LeNoir presented the check to her.