WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has big celebrations planned out for it’s tenth annual Waco Wonderland, and needs your help to bring it all together!

Entries are now being accepted for the annual holiday parade as it returns to downtown Waco on Saturday, December 3. If you know a group or organization which would be interested in this opportunity, please let them know! There is no cost to participate.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and travels down Austin Avenue, from 11th Street to 3rd Street. If you want to be a part of the parade, you can find entry forms here. They are due before 5 p.m. Monday! There is no cost to participate.

This year’s parade is presented by the Family of Faith Worship Center. For parade questions, you can contact Amber Nava or Toni Garcia at (254) 652-1491, or email paradeinfo@familyoffaithwc.org.