WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s annual Christmas tradition returns on Friday night!

Waco Wonderland is a three-day celebration of holiday fun and cheer at Heritage Square. This year’s festivities will last through this Sunday, December 4.

The Waco community is invited to come celebrate with fireworks, a tree lighting, entertainment, food, vendors – and we can’t forget the big man himself, Santa Claus!

In addition, the Waco Wonderland Downtown Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday! The parade will travel down Austin Avenue, from 11th Street to 3rd Street. This year’s parade is presented by the Family of Faith Worship Center.

For more information, you can visit WacoWonderland.com!