WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Transit System is offering free fixed-route bus rides to and from the polls for registered voters on Election Day!

The company says that this will be done to encourage voter participation. Bus fare will be waived on Tuesday, November 7 for passengers who present their valid voter registration card, Identification Card (ID), or “I Voted” sticker to the driver when boarding any fixed route bus.

Riders are encouraged to determine, in advance, which routes will get them closest to their

polling location. Route maps are available online at waco-texas.com/transit and at the Waco

Transit bus terminal, located at 301 S. 8th Street. Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15

p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, you can call (254) 750-1613 or (254) 750-1900.