WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known event at the Waco Mammoth National Monument is returning after two years.

The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the National Park Service, is inviting the public to the Fall Fossil Festival! The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, where visitors can come enjoy local exhibitors, arts and crafts, treats and more!

The kiddos can paint pumpkins, and even get an up-close peek at some live camels! The mock Dig Pit will be open, as well as hiking trails and gift shops. Self-guided tours of the fossil quarry in the Dig Shelter will be open all day.

This event is free and open to the public. The Waco Mammoth National Monument is located at 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive in Waco.