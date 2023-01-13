WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco staple is closing its doors.

Clint and Kelly Harp, of the Harp Design Company, made this announcement Tuesday evening on the business Facebook page. The statement released says, in part:

“Hello, and happy New Year! We hope this finds you well, wherever you are. For over a decade, we’ve been fortunate enough to fill homes across the United States—and even abroad—with products we made and love. Thank you for giving us that opportunity. That being said, after a lot of thought and consideration, we have decided it is time to close the doors to Harp Design Co.”

The couple said the company grew more than they dreamed, and that it wastime to shift. They now a family of five and are running three businesses. Kelly is also getting her Master’s in Clinical Psychology.

“On one hand, this is a sad and difficult decision. On the other, this is an exciting step forward into what HDC might become next. And when we know what that is, we’ll certainly let you know. But for now, we’re going to focus on all the things that give us the most joy, like continuing to make my show, Restoration Road, for the Magnolia Network,” according to the statement.

“I have some very fond memories of this journey at HDC, and I couldn’t be more thankful for what we’ve accomplished. I’ve also learned so much over the last decade. One lesson I’ve learned is that there is no question I’m a dreamer, a builder, and someone who likes to create. For the last ten years, that energy has mostly been focused on furniture, and it will certainly continue to be in some capacity moving forward.”

“But for me, creating doesn’t just have to be furniture—it can be a TV show, a podcast, a book, or any other thing that might spark me. I like to try new things. So, that’s what I’m going to do. As I continue to make Restoration Road for the Magnolia Network—something I love doing so much—I look forward to finding my own creative energies again, dreaming up something new to build, and doing what I love. And that is my hope for you, too: that you find yourself doing something you love, living a life you couldn’t have imagined.”

“So, thank you from the bottom of our hearts, whether you bought a candlestick, a cutting board, a handcrafted table, or any of the other products we believed in so much. Thank you also to everyone who has had a hand in creating and growing HDC over the years—you have meant the world. And to our employees…your incredible hands have made so many beautiful things, and we will always be grateful.”

The couple says that the last day the storefront at 808 N 15th Street will be open is Friday, January 20, and the business website will close at midnight that day. No new table orders will be accepted.

The statement closes out by saying, “From the beginning, our goal has been to create products that bring people together and to fill your house with love. We hope our work has done just that.”