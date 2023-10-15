WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Team Waco’s 5 Ironman participants crossed the finish line today in the Ironman 70.3.

“So many emotions of relief because the pain was finally going to be going away. But it’s just so excited that I finished. And what an accomplishment. Something that I’ve worked for for seven months. And I did it,” says Team Waco member Jennifer Harms.

The course includes a 1.2 mile swim along the Brazos, a 56 mile bike ride and lastly a 13.1 mile run.

Jennifer hopes to inspire others with her story of endurance. She lost her first husband in a car accident when she was only 28 years old, and then 4 years later lost her dad in a car accident as well.

“I have just endured these really hard losses in my life. And I wanted to do this for so many reasons…Set those big goals, do things for yourself, be an inspiration to other people who are struggling through things,” says Harms.

All afternoon, the suspension bridge was lined with family members and friends cheering on their Ironman as they crossed the finish line.