WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Margarita Salsa Fest returns in 2023!

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Heritage Square, located at 311 Austin Avenue.

Event organizers say that visitors will be treated to a country music extravaganza, featuring the Randy Rogers Band, Kolby Cooper, Huser Brother Band and Mike Stanley. The Salsa Cookoff event is also taking place!

Attendees with VIP tickets will get access to the VIP Party Tent, as well as to a private bar and private restrooms. These tickets will cost $150. General admission tickets are also available for $35. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are also available at the gate, but attendees will save if they buy tickets online.