Waco, Tx (FOX-44) – A spokesman for Owens-Illinois Glass has confirmed that their Waco glass plant which opened in 1944 will be closing. The overall number of employees is about 300, including some who were laid off earlier after the failure of a major glass furnace.

Spokesman James Woods said production will stop October 16 and the plant will close on or after December 1.

The company issued the following statement regarding the closure:

O-I Glass has been a proud member of the Waco community, producing sustainable glass packaging for the beer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverage markets since 1944. O-I continuously evaluates the long-term needs of the business and the viability of the assets at each manufacturing facility to best serve our critical customer base.