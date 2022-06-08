Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One man is facing robbery charges after a Wal-Mart employee was injured trying to stop him from taking groceries from the store.

Travus Leroy Byrnes was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Monday after being tracked down by Waco Police officers.

An arrest affidavit stated it happened on May 20 at the Wal-Mart located at 4320 Franklin Avenue in Waco.

The affidavit stated a man concealed multiple food items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store without paying. A loss prevention officer met him at the exit and attempted to detain him, when the man pushed him through the sliding glass door – resulting in injury to the store employee’s left shoulder.

The man fled into a nearby wooded area – but the entire sequence of the theft, physical confrontation and evasion was captured on video.

The man was wearing a gray and white hat, green t-shirt with yellow Texas logo, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes with white soles. He also had a long distinctive beard and tattoos on his left arm and right leg – which were visible in the surveillance video.

An officer spotted and detained a man matching the description, and identified him as Travus Byrnes. The affidavit stated he was wearing the same clothes and had the same beard and tattoos as shown in the video.

Byrnes was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail on a charge of robbery with bodily injury. Jail records showed he was also held for solicitation on a street and possession of drug paraphernalia.