LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – A wanted man who fled from Lorena Police during a traffic stop has been apprehended.

The Lorena Police Department said on Tuesday that 20-year-old Teyquun Payne, of Waco, fled from a traffic stop on August 20. At that time, Payne was seen running through a field eastbound – between S. Old Temple Rd. and Callan Ranch Road. Police say another person was detained, and officers found a handgun.

Lorena Police told anyone who lives in the area east of Interstate 35, in the Old Temple Road area, to be vigilant and to call 9-1-1 or the department at 254-857-9614 if they saw anything suspicious. The department received reports of Payne approaching people and asking to use their phone or to hitch a ride. Officers were in the area searching for him.

The U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Payne in Waco on Monday. Warrants were secured for Payne for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest. Police say he was also wanted out of Coryell County and Copperas Cove PD for Aggravated Robbery.

Payne is being held in the McLennan County Jail. His bond is set at $111,500.