Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The National Weather Service has let the Tornado Warning for parts of Falls County expire.

Bell and McLennan Counties were under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings until 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

FOX 44 Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint and Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick are tracking the storms.

The NWS issued the first warning after radar indicated rotation in a storm near Moody, heading east at 30 mph.

It is advised that if you live in this area, to take cover now, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

If you are outside, in a mobile home, or a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide a tornado, so do not wait to see or hear it.

Please send any pictures or damage or hail to news@kwkt.com once it is safe, and we may use them on the air.

There is also a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Bell, Coryell, Falls, and McLennan Counties until 8:15 p.m.