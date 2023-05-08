WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – All the rain we have seen in the last couple of weeks is beginning to pay off.

Lake Waco is up a full foot compared to three months ago. This is the good news. The bad news is that the lake is still down ten feet from its normal level. The lake is roughly at 61 percent full.

Waco is still in Stage Two drought conditions – which means no watering between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Odd numbered addresses water on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Even numbered addresses water on Wednesdays and Sundays. Businesses can water on Mondays and Fridays.