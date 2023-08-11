Moody (FOX 44/KWKT) — The City of Moody issued a boil water notice Friday for all customers on its water system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all customers in the City of Moody Water Supply to boil their water prior to consumption.

The city says the notice comes after a water main broke on Avenue E. No word yet on when the notice will be lifted.

Customers should bring their water to a vigorous boil for two minutes to destroy all harmful bacteria and other microbes. Then they should let the water cool before drinking or using it to cook.

If you have questions about the boil water notice, you can call Moody City Hall at 254-853-2314.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.