Gholson (FOX 44/KWKT) — Students will be leaving school early in Gholson Wednesday.

The Gholson Independent School District announced at 9:45 a.m. that a water main broke on school property.

Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. School buses will pick up students at that time to take them home.

The school district has not specified what this water main break will mean for classes on Thursday. FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.