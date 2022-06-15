WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Saharan Dust has made its way here in Texas and we’re seeing the effects.

The Saharan dust cloud covering the air in parts of Texas has the potential to cause problems for people with asthma, allergies, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

An allergy expert at Baylor College of Medicine offers tips on coping with the dust.

Individuals with seasonal allergies may encounter the typical bout of runny noses, sore throats, and itchy eyes, according to Dr. David Corry, Professor of Medicine in the section of immunology, allergy, and rheumatology at Baylor.

With COVID numbers on the rise, doctors are concerned that more individuals who have COVID may experience respiratory problems while the dust is in the air.

“The hallmark is usually a fever. Not everyone gets a fever, but that’s generally going to be your primary difference. Another symptom that you might look out for is fatigue. A lot of people report fatigue and feeling rundown in the beginning stages of COVID,” says Stephanie Alvey, with the Waco McLennan Public Health District.

Corry offers the following tips: