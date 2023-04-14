WEST, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Monday, April 17th, marks the 10-year anniversary of the devastating West Explosion and this weekend the city is hosting a ceremony of remembrance.

Now a decade ago, the West Fertilizer Plant Explosion took the lives of 15 people, injured hundreds, and damaged parts of the city’s infrastructure, greatly.

Since then, West Mayor Tommy Muska shared with FOX 44 News, just how much stronger the city is and how they have been resilient through it all.

“The physical ability to bounce back after something that tremendous and that devastating is just remarkable. That’s why I, as mayor, are just so very proud of these people, because they are some awesome, awesome, brave citizens,” said Mayor Muska.

The West community, family, and friends will be remembering their loved ones at the Memorial City Park, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The service will include speeches from city leaders, prayers, and singing.

Right after the ceremony, those in attendance and the public are welcomed at the West High School Auditorium for a viewing of the newly released 30 minute documentary.

Viewers will watch the recovery of West after the explosion.

“The City was never going to be defined and the citizens were not going to be defined by by the explosion. They’re going to be defined and remembered on how they handled the recovery. And it’s an awesome thing,” shared Mayor Muska.

He also says that the city will always remember the past but will work and move toward the future.