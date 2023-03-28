McLennan Co, Tx (Fox44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday afternoon that the West firefighter struck by a vehicle earlier in the day has been pronounced dead.

DPS originally reported that this happened as he was working on a vehicle fire near the Hill-McLennan County Line. Troopers were providing traffic control along with the West Fire Department at approximately 12:57 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle fire on northbound Interstate 35 – near Mile Marker #354 in West. The inside lane was shut down with traffic control devices, a fire truck and two DPS patrol units.

A Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer traveling on the inside lane disregarded the traffic control devices and struck the firefighter – as well as a fire truck and two patrol units. The West firefighter was transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition. The two Troopers were transported to the Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for injuries sustained from the crash.

DPS also said that traffic on Interstate 35 northbound was diverted onto the service road from Exit #354. Delays were expected to last up to three hours.

The investigation is active and ongoing. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.