WEST, TX (Fox 44) — A West ISD teacher was honored Monday with the ESC Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year award.

Anthony Meurer won against teachers across 12 counties and 77 school districts in Region 12.

Meurer is an agriculture science and career preparation teacher at West High School, and he has been teaching for over 40 years.

“I’m speechless,” Meurer said. “I’d never dreamed of this when I did all my essays and all that, that is whatever happened.”

He says ag teachers get the opportunity to touch lives in different ways through judging and leadership contests, showing animals, and life skills such as how to succeed and be a good citizen.

He says not every day is easy, but he loves the kids and coming to school everyday.

His goal each year when he starts with a new group of students is for them to be productive citizens of society by the time they graduate.

Meurer and the elementary teacher of the year, Lorenz Villa of La Vega ISD, will serve as the regional nominees for the State of Texas Teacher of the Year, and that will be announced in late August.

Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD is the Region 12 superintendent of the year.