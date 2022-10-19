West, Tx (FOX44) – Voters in the West Independent School District will be asked to decide the fate of a tax plan that would allow teachers and staff to get a $2500 raise.

Following a public hearing on August 22, 2022, during a special called board meeting, the West Independent School District Board of Trustees called for a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election to be held as part of the November 8 general election . On the ballot, the item will be labeled “West Independent School District Proposition” under the “Special Election” header.

The West ISD proposition is required by the state to approve a tax rate that generates additional revenue.

School officials say the proposition would bring an additional $541,087.43 in state funding.

In pitching the proposition, the district notes that each year, West ISD loses quality and experienced teachers and staff to competing school districts in Central Texas that pay higher salaries and offer greater compensation packages. They also note that the district has been missing out on new hires because those people might have to take a pay cut to move to West.

It was noted that the new proposed tax rate is actually a reduction from last year’s rate, but the vote is necessary because even at that, because of increased property values, it will result in an increase in revenue.

District officials say that the proposed rate is one of the lowest in McLennan County.

The district has already been holding forums on the issue with two more still scheduled.

Thursday, October 20, 2022: Staff and Community West ISD Proposition Coffee Talk, 7:00 AM at the West ISD Administration Building

Monday, October 24, 2022: Staff and Community West ISD Proposition Information Meeting, 3:45 PM at the West ISD Administration Building.

David Truitt, Superintendent, and JoAnna Macik, Director of Business and Finance, will both be present and answer questions at the meetings.