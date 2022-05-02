WEST, Texas (Fox 44) – Chaplain Edward Smith and his team from Mission Harvest America were in Ukraine from April 11 to April 21. They helped distribute supplies and helped people with trauma and grief.

“I was very upset by the war, by the invasion, by the things we’re seeing on the tv,” Dr. Smith said. “And I kept saying, I feel like I need to be doing something. I received a call as I was saying that said, we’ve been tasked to bring food into the Ukraine. I said, I got to go.”

Dr. Smith is also the Vice President for Mission Harvest which sends humanitarian aid around the world.

“The meltdowns, what their eyes had see, their brains were trying to translate,” Dr. smith said. “They’re trying to talk to me. They saw humanitarian aid trucks blown up. They saw buses with civilians shot up. They had their homes occupied. They had assaults of all kinds. They still have kids missing from kidnappings.”

He says despite the destruction and chaos…

“They’re highly resilient, great spirits,” Dr. Smith said. “And they were so excited an American had traveled all the way there to say I love you, we’re here for you, and God is uniting us.”

He says there are young volunteers in churches staying to help.

“The local churches stay long after you go,” Smith said. “So you try to leave a footprint that stays where you can keep helping people whether you’re there or not.”

Dr. Smith knows trauma after 300 major deployments around the world including the 2013 West explosion.

“He came to us in our time of need,” West Police Chief Darryl Barton said. “When West was hurting, we had the explosion, it was a war zone here. Thankfully, it was a one day war zone, not a repeating one like it is in Ukraine.

He says the look on peoples’ faces has been similar wherever he goes. Whether that be the West explosion, Haiti, or Ukraine.

“I really do feel God is helping me be one of the army of people that comes in compassion and says, today you’re hurting,” Dr. Smith said. “Tomorrow I might be hurting. I want to know somebody is coming for me when I’m in a ditch, so I’m going to come for you when you’re in a ditch.”

Chief Barton couldn’t say enough good things about him – calling him a humble servant.

“We’re blessed in our community to have somebody of that caliber that makes frequent visits to us and is there at any point that anybody needs it.”

Dr. Smith will be returning to Ukraine in August with Mission Harvest America. To contribute to the organization, click here.