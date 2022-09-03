WEST, Texas (Fox 44) — Thousands of people lined the streets of West saturday morning for the Westfest parade.

“It’s just a part of our makeup,” Kathy Doherty said. “It’s not labor day weekend, it’s Westfest.”

Doherty has been involved with Westfest since it began in 1976, and it has become a family tradition.



“Westfest does a lot for our community, and we’re proud to be from West,” Doherty said.

Regardless of where the Doherty family is, Labor Day weekend means being in West and sharing the Westfest tradition with each generation.

They say they don’t need class reunions or get togethers because they have Westfest.



Jordan Rieger says he’s been having lots of fun at Westfest, and his favorite part was the firetrucks.

Evie Gloeckner’s grandma helped make her very own Kroj.



“I like catching candy, catching bracelets and also necklaces,” Gloeckner said.

Joe Ellis was excited to see some of his classmates in the parade, and he loved getting the candy.



“It’s pretty cool,” Ellis said. “Come to Westfest.”

The festival has live music and entertainment, authentic Czech food and beverages, and other activities.

Westfest started as a way for the West community to raise money for different projects and groups around the community.

Ellis is looking forward to going back Sunday.

“I want to ride all the rides,” Ellis said.

There are more Westfest events happening Sunday. For a list of those, click here.