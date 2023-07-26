WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Property tax relief is coming. On Saturday Governor Abbott signed a groundbreaking 18-billion-dollar tax cut in an effort to alleviate the tax burden on homeowners.

In the past when homeowners would receive a break, other properties were forced to make up the difference, because the total budget was set for the city or county.

“This year, the legislature is is trying to it’s called hold, hold harmless. And so has the reduction. The increase in Homestead is a bigger increase and the state is going to backfill that,” says McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Bobbitt.

With new cuts towards school taxes, the reduction will depend on the mortgage size. The Mclennan County Appraisal district estimates the reduction will be about $700 for residents with a $300,000 mortgage, the average for the area.

“Every appraisal district will have a truth and taxation website which will show here all the entities that your property falls into. These are their proposed rate, their voter approval rate and only revenue rate. And if you pick the different ones, it’ll show you how much of an impact it actually has on your taxable amount,” says Bobbitt.

If your mortgage is just $100,000 you will likely be exempt from school taxes. Another component is the Homestead exemption, which is a percentage by law with 20% exemption. Relative to the size and price of your home.

When your tax bill comes in October you will see a reduction. Although Governor Abbott has signed the bill into law, voters must still approve the tax cut in a November election.

“I’d be surprised if anybody or if the majority of people don’t vote for this. Um, I’m really surprised. But overall, I think it’s a I think it’s a step in the right direction by the legislature,” says Bobbitt.