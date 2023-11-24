WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday staple has returned to Cameron Park Zoo!

The Zoo is once again hosting its “Wild Lights” event for the holiday season. Visitors will be able to walk through the Zoo and see an extravagant display of Christmas lights!

Santa Claus will be at the Zoo from November 24 through December 23! Letters to Santa can be mailed at the Zoo through its North Pole Express Mailbox. Refreshments at Wild Lights include food trucks, hot chocolate, coffee and Rudolph’s Watering Hole.

The event will run until December 31, on most Wednesdays through Sundays, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event will be open from December 18 thorough the 23 for the week leading up until Christmas Day.

If you would like to buy tickets for Wild Lights, you can go here.

If you’re concerned about the safety and well-being of the animals, event organizers say there is no need to worry. During Wild Lights, the animals will all be safely tucked in their beds each night – with visions of hay bales, fruits, and meats dancing in their heads.

A list of promos and discounts is below:

November 29– College Discount Night- $5.00 off tickets with a college student ID

December 4– Sensory Friendly Night (Tickets required: https://54208.blackbaudhosting.com/54208/Sensory-Night-at-Wild-Lights-04Dec2023)

December 6– First Responder & Medical Discount Night- $5.00 off tickets with a valid ID/badge

December 6– Heroes Night- Superheroes & local heroes on site

December 13– Princess Night- Snow Queen and Snow Princess on site

December 14– Military Discount Night- $5.00 off tickets with valid military/veteran ID

December 20– Educators Discount Night- $5.00 off tickets with valid staff ID

In addition, the Zoo says you can also finish out 2023 at its New Year’s Eve Party on December 31! Visitors can wear their Christmas pajamas for the annual PJ contest! You can count down the new year with the Zoo at 9 p.m. and still have time to get the kids to bed.