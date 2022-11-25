WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday tradition has returned to the Cameron Park Zoo!

“Wild Lights” has returned in 2022, and the Zoo seems to be in full holiday spirit when describing this event on its website: “T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night, the Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!”

The public is invited to come out to the Zoo from Wednesdays through Sundays until December 31 for a holiday light spectacular! Visitors can stop by some local food trucks and enjoy a warm beverage, sweet treat or yummy dinner.

Animals at the Zoo will not be on exhibit during the Wild Lights event. Attendees should come by during regular hours to visit them.

Hours for Wild Lights will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays – with the last entry of the night at 8 p.m. Hours will be from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays – with the last entry of the night at 9 p.m.

General admission is $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages three to twelve and free for kids two and under. Cameron Park Zoo member rates are $13 for adults, $10 for kids ages three to twelve and free for kids two and under.

If you would like to buy tickets, you can go here.