WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The winners and purse amounts for the One HOT Rodeo are in!

The One HOT Rodeo is presented by AIP Energy, and completed its final night of the eight-day run on Saturday, October 15. The top competitors for each event competed for their share of almost $500,000 in prizes, plus the title of Event Champion for 2022!

Results for the PRCA Permit Finals Rodeo held between October 7 and 9, 2022, are below, with a purse of $110,250):

Bareback Riding – Keenan Hayes (Hayden, CO)

Tie Down Roping – Tom Crouse (Gallatin, MO)

Steer Wrestling – Cash Robb (Altamont, UT)

Saddle Bronc Riding – Shea Fournier (Raceland, LA)

Team Roping – Wyatt Bray (Stephenville, TX) and Landen Glenn (McAlester, OK)

Barrel Racing – Acey Pinkston (Stephenville, TX)

Bull Riding – Canyon Bass (Johnson City, TX)

The RAM Texas Circuit Finals were held from October 11 through 14, and the results are, with a purse of $296,300:

Bareback Riding – Zach Hibler (Wheeler, TX)

Tie Down Roping – Michael Otero (Lowndesboro, AL)

Steer Wrestling – Gavin Soileau (Bellville, TX)

Saddle Bronc Riding – Parker Fleet (Axtell, TX)

Breakaway Roping – Madison Outhier (Fulshear, TX)

Team Roping – Nelson Wyatt & Tyler Worley (Stephenville, TX)

Steer Roping – Cody Lee (Gatesville, TX)

Barrel Racing – Ilyssa Riley (Hico, TX)

Bull Riding – Jeff Askey (Athens, TX)

Results for The Texas Chute Out Finals was held Saturday, and the results are, with a purse of $80,000:

Bareback Riding – Chad Rutherford (Itasca, TX)

Tie Down Roping – Marcos Costa (Tolar, TX)

Steer Wrestling – Gavin Solieau (Bellville, TX)

Saddle Bronc Riding – Dean Wadsworth (Buffalo Gap, TX)

Team Roping – Casey Tew & Will Woodfin (Lipan, TX)

Barrel Racing – Michelle Alley (Madisonville, TX)

Bull Riding – Jeff Askey (Athens, TX)

The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is presented by H-E-B and celebrated its 70 =th anniversary in 2022. The Fair is held annually at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, and had over 230,000 in attendance in 2021.

For more information about the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, you can visit hotfair.com.