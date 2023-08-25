WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve savings of more than $650 for the average taxpayer.

The district says that school board members reduced the 2023-2024 tax rate by 21 cents for a total tax rate of $1.029 per $100 valuation as compared to last year’s total rate of $1.242. The district has cut the total tax rate for citizens by 38 cents per $100 valuation over the last five years.

The district says that it calculates a tax rate based on current year state-certified property values. Property values are determined by the McLennan Central Appraisal District. Waco ISD’s tax base increased to $9.1 billion in 2023, which is a 12.18 percent increase.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the calculation of state funding for school districts is tied to tax effort. This means that tax rates provide an essential component in the state’s school finance formulas.

Waco ISD’s Board of Trustees is required to approve the reduction in its tax rate because of the proposed increase in the homestead exemption, resulting in a 17.2 percent decrease in school property tax. The district says that because state lawmakers passed a bill to reduce property taxes, the formula calculating revenue for school districts has also changed. State revenue will increase for school districts that experience a decrease in local revenues as a result of the proposed increased homestead exemption.

The district says that property value growth has been greater in commercial property from within its boundaries. Families’ incomes have not increased at the same rate, as demonstrated by more than 90 percent of students qualifying as economically disadvantaged.