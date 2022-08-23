WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Being a teacher is not an easy job, and being a first year teacher can come with additional stresses and burdens.

Many teachers use a lot of their own resources to set up their classrooms to make it the best learning environment possible for their students.

The Waco ISD Education Foundation aims to plug holes and bridge gaps where there is not funding available from the district, being a conduit between the community and Waco ISD.

The chairman for the Waco ISD Education Foundation, Taylor Bledsoe, says teaching is such a selfless job. So, it’s important to help them out financially and support them. They want to do anything they can to make sure the teachers feel appreciated and wanted.

“Just being able to support those teachers in any way that we can to make their lives easier,” Bledsoe said. “We can provide resources. We want to do that to help them and then ultimately help the students.”

Many first year teachers come right out of school, so finances can be a challenge.

“I think people don’t realize how much of your own resources go into your own classroom,” Bledsoe said.

That’s why the foundation gave its first year teachers $200 to go toward their new classrooms.

“I heard some of the teachers say, you know what, I didn’t know how I was going to be able to furnish my classroom,” Partnership specialist Stephanie Hines said. “And so this is a huge help.”

Not only reducing the amount of stress on the new teacher, but also letting them know they’re supported and appreciated.

“To me, teachers are heroes,” Hines said. “They have a hard job, and sometimes it can be a very thankless job. And so we want to be there to support them and cheer them on and show them that their work is is important and is valued.”

But, the classroom help doesn’t stop there.

Waco ISD Foundation provides creative classroom grants to teachers to help them get different tools and resources for learning in different ways.

“I said, come back and ask for more money for the special projects in the classroom,” Hines said.

Waco ISD Foundation provides creative classroom grants to teachers to help them get different tools and resources for learning in different ways.