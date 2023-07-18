Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old woman is being held in the McLennan County Jail, and is accused of attacking her father and firing a shot into a house where a child was sleeping.

Hailey Marie Santos was arrested and booked into the jail following a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a Sunday evening incident.

An arrest affidavit stated deputies were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Lockwood Lane, off South University Parks Drive, at 7:18 p.m. Sunday. This was due to a report of a domestic disturbance where shots were fired.

The affidavit stated deputies made contact with the caller and victim, who told them he was in a verbal argument with Santos which became physical. She said that she put her hands around his neck, leading to a struggle during which he injured his hand. The affidavit said he managed to get free, but saying as the suspect left she told him, “I’m going to take you out.”

The affidavit stated she went to her trailer and came back with a weapon and fired one shot at him and into the house, where the victim’s grandchild was sleeping. The victim then pulled his own weapon and fired a shot after which she left the area.

The victim then called 9-1-1 for help. He told deputies he was in fear for his life, and was afraid the suspect would come back and terrorize him and his grandson or kill him. He told deputies that he was the suspect’s father.

Deputies interviewed the suspect at the scene, with the affidavit saying she gave a statement about the shot being fired, but said the victim fired first.

Deputies took Santos into custody and transported her to the McLennan County Jail, where she remained on Tuesday morning. She is held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child.