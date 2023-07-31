Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 25-year-old Waco woman is facing a deadly weapon charge in connection with a baseball bat attack on another woman. The victim said this was triggered over a missing wallet.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Reuter Avenue on Saturday. The victim told officers she had gone to Temple to give a ride to a woman, identified as Symone McNelton. When she got home, McNelton said she could not find her wallet.

The arrest affidavit said there was some shoving back and forth as a fight broke out. The affidavit stated that when the fighting ceased for a time, McNelton went into her residence and retrieved a baseball bat.

The affidavit stated that the bat was used to break out windows of the victim’s SUV. The affidavit also stated that a witness told police she saw McNelton striking the victim with the baseball bat.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where officers saying the victim reported a bump to the right side of her head and injuries to her left forearm, left shoulder and left side and rib cage.

McNelton was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.