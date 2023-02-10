West, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old has been arrested, and is accused of breaking into an apartment in West and holding a gun to the head of the occupant.

Amber Marie Jupe Montoya remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

An arrest affidavit filed by a West Police officer stated that police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of Tokio Road about 6:45 a.m. Monday regarding the break-in. The affidavit stated that the victim heard a pounding on her door while she was in the bathroom, then said she was met by a woman as she came out of the bathroom.

The victim told police she was grabbed by the neck, and that a black handgun was placed to her head. She said her assailant told her not to call the police, demanded money and the location of her children. The affidavit indicated the suspect appeared to have gained entry to the locked apartment by smashing out a window by the front door.

Police obtained a warrant, and Montoya was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail – with her bond set at a total of $20,000 on those two charges. Jail records indicate no bond for a previous charge DWI charge – for which she had previously been out on bond.