Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Bellmead woman has been arrested after a child in her home tested positive for methamphetamine.

Bellmead Police arrested Raegyn Danielle Edgington on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child criminal neglect – a state-jail felony – after following up on a Child Protective Services referral.

An arrest affidavit stated that police were notified October 18 by a case worker they were investigating a complaint at an address in the 1000 block of LaClede Street in Bellmead, and advised that on October 10, two small children were removed from the residence because the mother tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Department of Family Protective Services workers were told the meth was kept in a bathroom closet inside of a bag in a t-shirt.

The affidavit stated that evening, while in DFPS custody, a two-year-old child displayed signs of chills, vomiting, insomnia and irritability.

Hair follicle tests were scheduled for October 12, and the specimen returned October 17 – showing the child to be positive for methamphetamine.

This was when police were notified, and following their investigation obtained an arrest warrant for Edgington. She was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday.