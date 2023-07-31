Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 23-year-old Waco woman has been arrested after her husband was stabbed, the apartment damaged and threats made on the lives of her husband and children.

Saturday night about 11:00 p.m. officers were called to the Villa Victoria Apartments in the 700 block of Westview Drive. As they were arriving, a woman later identified as Ana Azucena Dominguez was being arrested in the 800 block of North Valley Mills Drive in connection with the incident.

An arrest affidavit stated during a disturbance at the Villa Victoria apartments, a man was stabbed and general threats were made toward everyone present in the apartment. The affidavit said Dominguez was removed from the apartment and the door locked, she is accused of pushing in an air conditioner and forcing entry back in by breaking the door. Various damage was also reported inside the apartment.

The affidavit referred to multiple witness statements and reports that she threatened to kill her husband, their children, then herself. Police later recovered the knife believed to have been used in the 4700 block of Sanger Avenue.

The affidavit stated that her husband requested an emergency protective order and conditions of bond.

She was booked into the McLennan County Jail where she remained Monday with charges listed as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.