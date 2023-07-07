Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 33-year-old woman was being held on multiple charges Friday following two separate incidents that ended after a 73-year-old woman was assaulted.

Jordan Elizabeth Ondruch was arrested at a restaurant in the 1500 block of North Valley Mills Drive, where she went following the earlier incidents nearby.

Police were initially called to a business in the 5500 block of Bosque Boulevard about 6:40 p.m. Thursday on a report that a woman came into the store, placed several books into her bag and left without paying. An arrest affidavit stated store personnel said they had encounters with her before.

While officers were working on their investigation, police got another call about a disturbance at the restaurant just a short distance away on Valley Mills Drive. The arrest affidavit stated that a woman, later identified as Ondruch, and who ended up being the suspect in the earlier theft, approached a woman who was a passenger in a car in the parking lot of the restaurant and asked if she had a lighter. As the victim opened her car door, the suspect is accused of pushing the car door back closed with both hands, hitting the 73-year-old victim in the head.

The affidavit stated that when officers approached her inside the restaurant she resisted being put in handcuffs, with two officers having to get her restrained and ended up with her on the floor. Officers also said she gave an obvious false name and date of birth when asked for her identification.

Ondruch was taken to the McLennan County Jail on the theft charges and on a felony charge of injury to the elderly with intent bodily injury.