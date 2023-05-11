Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police report finding a woman and two small children locked in a building in Bellmead.

David Richard Shately, Jr remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday being held on two counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

Bellmead Assistant Chief of Police Stephen Leonard II said officers had gone to a location in the 3100 block of Bellmead Drive about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on a welfare check for two children reported living in poor conditions. They found a former business location with the front door locked and the back door blocked closed from the outside. Inside they found a woman, a six-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl. Police reported there was no shower or other bathing facilities and that the children were very dirty.

The woman told police she had been with the man only a short time and that they had been living in the building about 2-1/2 weeks. Child Protective Services were called and the children’s grandmother drove up from the Houston area to take care of the children.

After their investigation, police also took the woman into custody on two charges of endangering a child. She was identified as 28-year-old Katie Michelle Estridge. She also remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday.

Katie Michelle Estridge

Jail records had both the man and woman listed as local, but police said they believed they were from the Houston area.