Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 50-year-old woman was arrested Thursday following a high speed pursuit which extended 61 miles through three counties.

Bharti M. Gurnaney, who lists an address in Illinois, was booked into the McLennan County Jail after a Toyota van a DPS trooper was chasing was finally stopped near Waco – only after the trooper performed a maneuver involving him bumping the right rear side of the van. An arrest affidavit indicated that the driver of the van was able to evade four attempts to spike the tires during the pursuit – which reached speeds of just under 90 miles per hour.

The arrest affidavit stated the incident started about 12:45 p.m. Thursday as a DPS Corporal attempted to stop the red Toyota van for passing in a new passing zone on a road in Williamson County. The affidavit stated that the vehicle continued for several miles before coming to a stop at a stop sign as the road approached Interstate 35. The DPS Corporal parked his unit on the driver side of the Toyota and got out. As he was walking up to the van, the driver sped off and headed north on I-35.

The pursuit continued with the DPS Corporal’s unit operating lights and sirens for 61 miles. After the four unsuccessful attempts to spike the tires, the “pit” maneuver was executed at Mile Marker #333.

The driver of the van was taken into custody and remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday.