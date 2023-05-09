McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – A 32-year-old McLennan County woman has been arrested on charges of injury to a child after a six-year-old girl ate THC gummies and tested positive while at a hospital.

Skylar Rose Heiner was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail late Monday following an investigation.

An arrest affidavit stated that on April 11, deputies responded to McLane’s Children’s Medical Center in reference to a child who tested positive for THC. The victim was transported to the hospital from her school.

Through the investigation, deputies stated that they determined that the child got into Skylar Heiner’s THC gummies. The affidavit stated that on April 24, a forensic interview was conducted – with the little girl who said she was told to get a rubber band from a dresser saw the gummies and thought they were candy.

Following the investigation, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Heiner. She remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.