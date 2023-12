Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers have arrested a woman in connection with the death of an 8-month-old baby girl. The child died on October 12th, 2023.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Nichole Ann Green after receiving an autopsy report on the child’s death. It found the baby died from the toxic effects methamphetamine.

Green faces charges of murder and endangering a child. The child’s death is the 13th murder in Waco this year.