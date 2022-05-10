Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 41-year-old woman from Arcadia, California has been arrested after a man was attacked with a knife at the Waco Transit bus station on Monday.

Police were called to the station at 301 S 8th Street on a report of a disturbance with a knife. When they arrived, they found a man bleeding from knife cuts.

Nancy Regaile Gaither, who jail records show as being from California, was also found at the scene and taken into custody.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, and there was no indication of any threat to other persons in the bus station. Police reported the relationship between the suspect and the victim was not known.

Gaither was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and her bond was set at $50,000.