Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 31-year-old man is facing felony charges after a woman was beaten, her car was taken and deputies were led on a lengthy chase.

William Glenn Patten was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday morning after a lengthy pursuit of the vehicle which was reported stolen.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Waco officers were called to the 1100 block of J.J. Flewellen Drive early Tuesday morning on what was initially reported as a robbery. When they got there, they found a woman who was injured following an argument with a man. Officers were told the woman was punched, then thrown to the ground by a man who then took her car and drove off.

The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement reporting system as stolen. The vehicle was later spotted by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputy who attempted to stop it. The driver fled with the deputy in pursuit. The driver was able to evade the deputy for about an hour, but was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

Patten was taken to the McLennan County Jail on second-degree felony charges of robbery and third-degree felony charges of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. Bond was not set as of late Tuesday morning.