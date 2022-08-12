Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police report a 22-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after a woman was beaten, had her phone taken and then was threatened with a handgun she had attempted to use to defend herself.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened Thursday in the 2300 block of Lasker Avenue, where police were called in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a handgun.

When officers arrived, the were told a man had punched a woman multiple times and taken her phone from her.

The woman was able to get away and leave the residence, grabbing the weapon on the way out.

The man was reported to have followed her and to have taken the gun out of her hands and pointed it at her.

The report indicated that while the woman had possession of the gun, she had kept it pointed at the ground.

A man on the scene when police arrived was identified as 22-year-old Steven Ray Johnson.

Police said he remained on the scene the entire time and was taken into custody.

Officers taking him to jail later reported that while they were transporting him, he continued to make threats toward the woman and toward the officers, leading to additional charges.

Steven Ray Johnson remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday, held on charges of aggravated assault family violence, robbery, and obstruction or retaliation.

His bond was set at a total of $80,000.