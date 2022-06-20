Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A Waco woman was being held on multiple charges Monday after a domestic disturbance became violent and she attempted to evade officers.

Tyerica D. Wagner was being held on a total of $34,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault family violence, assault family violence, criminal mischief and felony evading arrest with a vehicle.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened about 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Ruby Avenue.

Officers were told that someone was assaulting a female victim, and was leaving the residence.

Officers were able to ID the car she left in and attempted a traffic stop.

She stopped briefly, then took off until she was finally trapped at a dead end on South 27th Street.

Wagner was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail.