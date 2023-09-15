Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old woman who crashed into cars in line to pick up children at an elementary school is facing multiple felony charges.

Whitney Ashton Hayes was arrested Thursday at Dean Highland Elementary School at 3300 Maple Avenue following the incident.

An arrest affidavit states that Department of Public Safety troopers were called for assistance by Waco ISD police about 4:09 p.m. regarding what appeared to be an intoxicated female who had hit multiple vehicles. The trooper arrived to find the damaged vehicles on school property.

The affidavit stated that a silver Jeep had struck a Kia passenger car and a red Ford SUV. The driver of the Ford said she had three children in the vehicle ranging in age from ten months to eight years old. The affidavit stated that when a Waco ISD officer arrived, the driver of the Jeep was still trying to accelerate and was pushing on the Kia. The Waco ISD officer reported observing ” a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from the driver.

The affidavit stated that when the trooper made contact with the driver she admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages before the crash. When asked how the crash had occurred, the affidavit stated she became irate and said the other vehicles were trying to cut in her line and she accelerated forward and crashed into them. The affidavit stated that during the investigation the driver continued yelling, including racial slurs and not cooperating.

The affidavit stated that the driver, identified as Hayes, was placed in a patrol car and driven to the McLennan County Jail, further stating that the trooper was offered bribes with “various amounts of large sums of money” to let her go and not take her to jail. Once at the jail she did voluntarily provide a blood specimen.

She was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of felony driving while intoxicated, felony endangering a child, a felony bribery. She remained in the jail Friday.